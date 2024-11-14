Staff Pix: American U. at UNC

A week after suffering their first loss of the season, a thrilling 91-89 setback at top-ranked Kansas, No. 10 North Carolina is back in action Friday night as the Tar Heels host American University at the Smith Center for an 8 PM tipoff.

Carolina won its opener at home over Elon by 14 points before heading to Lawrence to take on the Jayhawks. UNC fell behind by 20 points late in the first half but eventually took a four-point lead with less than four minutes remaining.

The Eagles, who play in the Patriot League, are coached by former Maryland point guard Duane Simpkins, and assisted by former Tar Heel Jackie Manuel. AU is 1-1 with a loss to LaSalle in the opener and a win over Harvard in the second game.

The game will air on the ACC Network.

