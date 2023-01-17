After splitting a pair of road games last week, North Carolina is back at home for the first of two games in the Smith Center this week as Boston College visits Tuesday night for a 7 PM tip. The game will be televised on regional sports networks (Bally).

UNC is coming off an impressive 80-59 victory at struggling Louisville, which followed a seven-point loss at Virginia in which the Tar Heels basically didn’t have Armando Bacot. Pete Nance has missed the last three games, and it remains unlikely he will play versus the Eagles.

Carolina is 12-6 overall and 4-3 in the ACC.

BC is 8-10 overall, including 2-5 in the ACC. The Eagles have lost four of their last five games, the last two by wide margins versus Miami and Wake Forest. Those games followed a one-point loss to Duke.

Here are our picks: