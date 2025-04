As we continue wrapping up North Carolina’s basketball season, in which the Tar Heels concluded with a 23-14 record and falling in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, the focus here is offensive rebounding.

Long one of the strengths of the program under Dean Smith and Roy Williams, it has fallen off some under Hubert Davis, which this season a low point in recent memory.

So, here’s a deep dive into UNC’s offensive rebounding for this season: