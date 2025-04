North Carolina has reached out to Honor Huff his agent, Daniel Poneman, told Tar Heel Illustrated on Saturday night.

The 5-foot-10 rising senior from Brooklyn has already heard from a large list of schools that includes Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, Kansas, Maryland, Memphis, Miami, Missouri, Ole Miss, Penn State, SMU, St. John's, Seton Hall, South Carolina, USF, Utah State, VCU, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, and Xavier of Saturday night.