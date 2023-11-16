With a trip to the Bahamas coming next week, North Carolina has one more home game before the competition stiffens for a while. As the Tar Heels host Cal-Riverside on Friday night at the Smith Center.

The No. 20 Tar Heels enter having won both of their games over Radford by 16 points and Lehigh by 22 points. Armando Bacot scored 47 points and grabbed 33 rebounds last week, earning ACC Player of the Week honors as well as the Lute Olson National Player of the Week.

UC-Riverside, which is the Highlanders, the same nickname as Radford, enters with a 1-2 record. The Highlanders defeated Division II UC-Merced in their opener by seven points, and have dropped consecutive games at Utah (82-53) and at Portland (76-65). Riverside plays in the Big West Conference.

UCR went 22-12 overall and 14-6 in its league last season.

The game tips at 8 PM and will air on the ACC Network.

Here are our picks: