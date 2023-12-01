North Carolina takes a diversion from its strong nonconference schedule to play its ACC opener Saturday, as the Tar Heels host Florida State at the Smith Center for a 2 PM tip.

Carolina is coming off an impressive 100-92 victory over No. 10 Tennessee, which came five days after a win over Arkansas in The Bahamas.

The Seminoles are coming off a last-second home loss to Georgia, also as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge. FSU is 4-2 with wins over UNLV and Colorado. The other loss was at Florida.

UNC is 6-1, and after it hosts the Noles, the No. 17 Tar Heels face UConn, Kentucky, and Oklahoma on neutral sites on their next three games.

The game will air on the ACC Network.

