Staff Pix: GT at UNC





If North Carolina is to avoid losing a fourth consecutive game, the Tar Heels must beat Georgia Tech on Saturday at Kenan Stadium.

UNC won its first three games but has dropped the last three, including two ACC games in a row. Overall, the Tar Heels 3-3 and 0-2 in the ACC. The Yellow Jackets are 4-2 overall and 2-2 in the ACC and are coming off a win over Duke, delivering the Blue Devils their first loss.

The game kicks off at noon and will air on The CW.

Here are our picks: