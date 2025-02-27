Staff Pix: Miami at UNC

The Tar Heels return to action Saturday when they host struggling Miami at the Smith Center for a noon tip.

North Carolina enters the game having won its last four contests by an average of 14 points and has repositioned itself into the NCAA Tournament mix. UNC is 18-11 overall and 11-6 in the ACC.

The Hurricanes enter on a four-game losing streak and have won only twice since December 15. Their ACC wins are over Notre Dame and Syracuse at home. The Canes are 6-22 overall and 2-15 ACC play.

The game will air on ESPN.

