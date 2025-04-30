Carolina Included in Some Reports Regarding Desmond Claude

North Carolina fans had their hopes up for Andrej Stojakovic, but those were dashed Monday when he announced for Illinois. Now it's on to the next one, perhaps. The Tar Heels are one of the programs being mentioned for Desmond Claude, though multiple sources close to the situation have indicated to Tar Heel Illustrated UNC may not make any more portal moves.

The former USC and Xavier guard is looking for his third home in four years. Florida is the early favorite. It will be getting a visit from him on Thursday. If he gets out of Gainesville still on the market, North Carolina, Gonzaga, Kansas, Ole Miss, and Virginia are the other schools reportedly in the running.

Tar Heel Illustrated spoke with a couple of sources Tuesday night, and the only consensus was that the Gators are the perceived leaders. One college coach did tell us that UF is in a "strong spot," but nobody was willing to label the recruitment as a done deal quite yet.