Staff Pix: Pitt at UNC

In this UNC Football Show we discuss signing day, the latest with Bill Belichick and much more.
North Carolina announced its February football signing day class of 2025
North Carolina's basketball team doesn't have a mid-week game and the Tar Heels think it comes at a good time.
The winter transfer portal window closed on Dec. 28, meaning that any North Carolina player who is not a grad transfer,
Class of 2025 running back Jaylon Nichols has committed to North Carolina on the eve of signing day.
In this UNC Football Show we discuss signing day, the latest with Bill Belichick and much more.
North Carolina announced its February football signing day class of 2025
North Carolina's basketball team doesn't have a mid-week game and the Tar Heels think it comes at a good time.