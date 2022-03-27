North Carolina takes on St. Peter’s on Sunday for the East Region championship of the NCAA Tournament at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The eighth-seeded Tar Heels and fifteenth-seeded Peacocks combine for the lowest seed of the two teams in an Elite Eight game ever, as 23. The previous low was Loyola (Chicago) and Kansas State at 20 in 2018.

UNC is 27-9 overall and has won 15 of its last 18 games and nine of its last 10. St. Peter’s is 22-11 and has won 10 consecutive contests.

The game tips at approximately 5 PM EST.

Here are our picks: