Third-ranked North Carolina is on the road again Tuesday night, as the Tar Heels visit Georgia Tech at McCamish Pavilion on The Flats.

The Tar Heels have won ten consecutive games and are 17-3 overall and 9-0 in the ACC. This will be UNC’s sixth ACC road game out of ten league contests. The Heels are coming off a 75-68 win at Florida State this past Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets are 9-11 overall and 2-7 in the ACC. They do own a home win over Duke, a road win at Clemson, and a nonconference victory over Mississippi State. But Tech has lost three consecutive games and eight of its last nine.

The game tips at 7 PM, will air on ESPN, and it will be a white out with a full house expected.

Here are our picks: