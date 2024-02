North Carolina is back on the road Saturday, as the third-ranked Tar Heels visit Miami for a 4 PM tip at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, FL.

The Tar Heels are coming off home loss to Clemson three days after a thorough victory over Duke. UNC has dropped two of its last three contests.

The Hurricanes are coming off their worst offensive performance in a 60-38 loss at Virginia. It was Miami’s lowest point total since 1948.

Carolina is 18-5 overall and 10-2 in the ACC. The Canes are 15-8 and 6-6.

The game will air on ESPN.

Here are our picks: