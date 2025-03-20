Staff Pix: UNC vs Ole Miss

North Carolina squares off against 6-seed Ole Miss on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee for a 4:05 PM tip.

The 11th-seeded Tar Heels already started NCAA play with a 27-point win over San Diego State on Tuesday in Dayton. Now the Heels will take on a Rebels team that finished eight spots ahead in the final NET rankings at No. 28 with a 22-11 overall record.

Ole Miss has lost five of its last eight games while UNC has won nine of its last 11 contests.

The winner advances to the second round of the NCAA Tournament to be played here Sunday.

