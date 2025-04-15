UNC DL Beau Atkinson to Enter Transfer Portal

After three seasons in Chapel Hill, North Carolina defensive lineman Beau Atkinson is entering the transfer portal.

Atkinson recorded a team-high 7.5 sacks in 2024, finishing the season with 35 tackles, 12 tackles-for-loss, and five quarterback hurries. His 7.5 sacks were tied for fifth in the ACC.

Atkinson's career-best outing came on November 11 in Tallahassee, when he tallied 3.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles-for-loss in a win over Florida State.

For his career, Atkinson appeared in 26 total games for the Tar Heels, compiling 54 tackles, 11 sacks, and 16.5 tackles-for-loss. He redshirted as a freshman in 2022.

As a a 4-star prospect in the class of 2022, Atkinson was rated as the No. 113th-best player in the country and the No. 4 player in the state of North Carolina.

Atkinson becomes the first UNC player to enter the transfer portal during the spring transfer window. The spring portal officially opens on Wednesday.