North Carolina continues its tun in the NCAA Tournament by facing UCLA on Friday in the Sweet 16 in Philadelphia.

The eighth seed in the East Region, the Tar Heels routed Marquette by 32 points in the first round, the largest margin ever in an eight-nine game, and then led by 25 over defending national champion and top seed Baylor before escaping in overtime. The Bruins edged Akron before handling St. Mary’s to get here.

The winner will face either No. 3 Purdue or No. 15 St. Peter’s in the regional final on Sunday, also at Wells Fargo Center.

UNC is 26-9 and UCLA is 27-7.

Here are our picks: