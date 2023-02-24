As far as big games go, North Carolina’s meeting with Virginia on Saturday night at the Smith Center is the biggest of the season for the Tar Heels.

They need a Quad 1 win, and UVA presents them that opportunity, or else the Heels may have to win the ACC Tournament in two weeks to gain entrance into the NCAA Tournament.

Carolina is coming off a 63-59 win at Notre Dame, which wasn’t a vintage performance, but at least it was a victory, the Heels’ second in a month. The Cavaliers are coming off a 15-point loss at Boston College, and have not been sharp of late.

UNC is 17-11 overall, including 9-8 in the ACC. The Wahoos are 21-5 and 13-4.

