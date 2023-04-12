CHAPEL HILL – The running backs room inside the Kenan Football Center at North Carolina was full enough before spring practice began that the coaches approached D.J. Jones about moving to the defensive side of the ball.

He did, and has spent all spring working at safety. As for his former position group, as much as it appears some clarity has emerged there, it actually remains a bit open-ended.

Injuries to Caleb Hood, who hasn’t done much this spring, and George Pettaway, who sprained an ankle two weeks ago and has not practiced since, have limited the competition. Add that British Brooks, the starter when fall camp commenced last spring before tearing his ACL, is slowly returning to action. So, the truth of the matter is both Tar Heels at the top of the heap right now are the only two truly abled bodies in the room.

So, when UNC Coach Mack Brown met with the media Tuesday, as the Heels approach the spring game Saturday, he said sophomore Omarion Hampton and junior Elijah Green are the two running backs separated from the others.

“Omarion Hampton and Elijah Green have really stepped up, and they’ve looked really, really good this spring,” Brown said.