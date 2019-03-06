CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina senior running back Antonio Williams is no stranger to change.

The New London, NC, native, who was originally recruited by Larry Fedora and his staff when he was a 4-star recruit in the 2016 class, verbally committed to UNC in Sept. 2013 but went on to decommit some ten months later.

He eventually committed to Wisconsin in Dec. 2014 before flipping his allegiance to Ohio State in Oct. 2015 and enrolling that subsequent spring.

In his first two seasons under Buckeyes’ coach Urban Meyer, Williams saw limited action, carrying the ball 63 times for a total of 318 yards. Things didn’t go quite as planned for him in Columbus, but his relationship with Meyer was always healthy.

“I haven't talked to him since I left but it was good while I was at Ohio State,” Williams said On Tuesday. “We understood the parting ways thing and what I needed to do in order to further my career in football and education and all that and I had some family issues. So, he was cool with that and, me and Coach Meyer, we’re good friends.”

The lack of playing time combined with other personal matters led Williams back to where he originally wanted to go to school. After announcing his plans to transfer following the 2017 campaign, he ended up at UNC last April and ran for 501 yards on 91 carries while scoring five touchdowns in his first season as a Tar Heel.

Despite his solid season, the team struggled, amassing a 2-9 record that led to Fedora getting fired in late November. Just two days later, Mack Brown was announced as his successor, becoming Williams’ third head coach in the last three years.