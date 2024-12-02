Taking a Look at the Bowl Bonanza and Carolina

CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina earned its sixth win of the year on November 16 against Wake Forest, earning bowl eligibility for the sixth consecutive season. In the weeks since, the Tar Heels suffered consecutive losses to finish the regular season at 6-6 and witnessed the end of Mack Brown’s time in Chapel Hill.

And now, while the future of the program is in limbo until a new head coach is named, UNC plans to participate in a bowl game, sources have confirmed to THI, saying the players voted to play. And, it seemed like a foregone conclusion based on what quarterback Jacolby Criswell said after Saturday’s 35-30 loss to NC State.

Criswell expressed both his and the team’s desire to play an additional game and finish out the season on a high note.

“The guys that are going to be here, are going to be here, and they want to be a part of this,” said Criswell. “We’re just going to go out there and win this bowl game and we’re going to win this bowl game for Coach Brown.”

When asked if his words spoke for the team, he provided an emphatic, “Yes.”

As it stands, the ACC has tie-ins with 10 different bowl games, excluding the College Football Playoff. With the Wolfpack’s win over the Tar Heels, 13 different ACC teams are now bowl eligible.

With a bowl game in UNC’s future, we take a look at the potential landing spots for the Tar Heels under Interim Head Coach Freddie Kitchens.