Following a one-week hiatus from the national rankings. North Carolina returned to the polls this week following a 59-7 romp over FCS member Campbell on Saturday at Kenan Stadium.

The Tar Heels come in at No. 24 this week in the Associated Press Poll, and No. 23 in the USA Today Coaches’ poll.

Carolina rose to No. 10 at 6-0 before falling at home to Virginia. A week later, a No. 17 in the nation, the Tar Heels lost at Georgia Tech. Last week, they were unranked.

UNC, which is 7-2 overall and 3-2 in the ACC, hosts 6-3 Duke on Saturday night at Kenan Stadium. The Blue Devils are also 3-2 in conference play. The game will air on the ACC Network.

AP Top 25

Coaches’ Top 25