CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina secured its second consecutive ACC win Tuesday night with a thorough 82-67 victory over SMU at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels led by 15 points at halftime and by as many as 25 points with 12 minutes to go in the contest.

RJ Davis led UNC with 26 points while Ian Jackson had 18 points and Drake Powell totaled 17 points.

Afterward, we spoke with Tar Heels Ian Jackson, RJ Davis, Drake Powell, and Ven-Allen Lubin. Here are those interviews: