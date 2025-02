CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina used a 31-9 run in the first half en route to a 97-73 win over NC State on Wednesday night.

The Tar Heels' 54 first half points were a season-high and the most allowed by the Wolfpack this season.

RJ Davis scored a game-high 21 points and three other Tar Heels reached double figures.

With the win, UNC improves to 16-11 on the season and 9-6 in ACC play.