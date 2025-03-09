Tar Heels Look to Reset, Recalibrate and Move Forward

(Photo by Darren Tart/THI)

CHAPEL HILL – Now, the Tar Heels must reset and gear themselves for perhaps one last stand at the ACC Tournament in Charlotte. But before they get there, an exhale, and mental search, and a grounding is necessary. Where is this team now that the regular season is over and North Carolina sits on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament fence with a 20-12 overall record and owning a No. 40 NET ranking. More important may be the team’s unbecoming 1-11 record in Quad 1 games. UNC’s 82-69 home loss to Duke on Saturday night may have been the dagger that derails its NCAA hopes unless the Heels can put together a run and possibly win the league tourney at Spectrum Center. But it also revealed the Heels are improved from the first meeting in Durham when Duke destroyed them in embarrassing fashion. Trailing 36-21, it appeared a repeat from the first game was taking place when Carolina exploded on a 21-7 run to close the first half and trailed just 43-42 at the intermission. The run continued after halftime reaching 35-13, something nobody has done to Duke all season. UNC actually owned a 7-point lead four minutes into the second half. The Blue Devils closed on a 33-13 run, but the Heels believe they somewhat validated the six-game win streak they took into the contest. “This season has been a roller coaster, we’ve been through some ups and downs,” said junior forward Van-Allen Lubin. “But it just shows the way we persevered, we stuck together and figured it out. I think we definitely have high hopes and beliefs in each other. And I just continue to have that trust and faith in this team.”

"You really only have control over two things: how you react and how you respond. I've been proud of how this team has reacted and responded all year, specifically over the last month, with them staying connected and staying the course. I don't think that's going to change at all. We'll regroup and be ready to go." UNC Coach Hubert Davis