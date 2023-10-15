North Carolina is back in the Top 10 of both major college football polls for the first time since the start of the 2021 season.

The Tar Heels came in at No. 10 the Associated Press and AFCA Coaches’ Top 25 ankings released Sunday afternoon a day after defeating Miami, 41-31, at Kenan Stadium.

UNC has now been ranked among the top 10 for three of the five seasons since Mack Brown returned as head coach. Carolina was as high as No. 5 in 2020.

Previously, Carolina was ranked as high as No. 8 at the end of the regular season in 2015.

Brown’s last team of his first stint at UNC in 1997 reached No. 4 for three weeks and was No. 5 for five weeks. The Tar Heels were in the Top 10 every week of the season, and finished 11-1 and ranked sixth in the final AP poll. They were No. 4 in the Coaches’ poll.

UNC next faces Virginia (1-5) at home Saturday night at Kenan Stadium.

Associated Press Top 25

AFCA Coaches' Top 25