Tar Heels' NCAA Wait Lasts a Little Longer, Arrival in Dayton Delayed

DAYTON, OH – North Carolina not only had to clear one final hurdle Sunday with UAB losing to Memphis in the AAC championship game, but the Tar Heels then had to wait more than three hours for their chartered flights to take them to the NCAA Tournament.

UNC’s flight was delayed for three-and-a-half hours Monday afternoon forcing the Tar Heels to alter their scheduled press conference, interviews, and open practice here at University of Dayton Arena, a program spokesman confirmed to Tar Heel Illustrated on Monday afternoon.

“Waited for the plane to arrive,” UNC’s Sr. Associate Athletic Director/Strategic Communications for men’s basketball, Steve Kircher, texted THI.

“Crew just said weather along the East Coast was reason (for the) delay in them getting to RDU.”

Carolina is scheduled to begin its media obligations at 5:50 PM and then hold an open practice for the public from 6:35-7:15.

The Tar Heels (22-13) are the 11 seed in the South Region and will play San Diego State, also an 11 seed, on Tuesday night in an NCAA Tournament play-in game, called the “First Four.” The winner advances to face Mississippi on Fridy in Milwaukee.

Kirschner said it’s likely that San Diego State will swap press conference and practice times with the Tar Heels. So, UNC would instead hold its media obligations at 6:35 and open practice 7:20.

The Heels, however, will still run it close.

“Maybe a little after 6, but by the time we get to the gate and get bags off and all that stuff, my guess is it will be around 6:30.”

The Tar Heels and Aztecs tip off at approximately 9:10 PM and the game will air on TruTV.