Riding the wave of wins over then-No. 10 Tennessee and in its ACC opener versus Florida State, North Carolina climbed eight spots to No. 9 in the Associated Press weekly Top 25 basketball poll.

UNC was at No. 17 last week, but defeated Tennessee, 100-92, scoring 61 points in the first half, and then used a 22-0 run in the second half to defeat FSU 78-70. RJ Davis led the Tar Heels with 27 points in each of the games.

UNC is 7-1 overall and 1-0 in the ACC. It has won three consecutive games, including by 15 points over Arkansas in The Bahamas nearly two weeks ago.

The Tar Heels faced No. 5 Connecticut on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City as part of the Jimmy V Classic. The Huskies are also 7-1 and coming off a four-point loss at Kansas.

AP Top 25