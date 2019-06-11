Justin Jackson wasn’t on the fast-track to the NBA like most prospects ranked among the top 10 in their respective classes, he was on his own course, one that would allow him to know when he was ready for the next level.

So, Jackson put in the work and won games. They went hand-in-hand, culminating with him helping lead North Carolina to the national championship in 2017 a year after the Tar Heels lost in the title game on a last-second shot.

For the Heels, it was redemption, for Jackson it capped a three-year career that saw his game grow to where he was the ACC Player of the Year in 2017 and ready for a sustainable NBA career. The ACC honor was particularly important to UNC Coach Roy Williams. It reflected more than just a talented player having a really good season.

“(Jackson) said it’s about winning and I said, ‘I appreciate that, but it’s about something else and this is what you should feel good about,’” Williams said in early March, 2017. “It’s about the sweat, because that young man put in the sweat. I don’t know that I’ve had anyone that worked on his shot more than he did… That man feels really good and I do, too, because he put in the sweat, and I love that part.”