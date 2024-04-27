North Carolina wide receiver Tez Walker was selected by the Baltimore Ravens as the 113 overall pick in the fourth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday in Detroit.

Walker, who missed the first four games of last season, was third-team All-ACC.

A transfer last winter from Kent State, Walker didn’t play in Carolina’s first four games, as he was waiting and hoping to be cleared by the NCAA to play for the Tar Heels. UNC Coach Mack Brown made the situation public in August and continued an aggressive drumbeat with the media to gain public support for Walker, which was successful.

The outpouring by teammates, fans, and those with no direct interest in UNC galvanized to support Walker, who was eventually cleared before Carolina’s fifth game of the season, which was a 40-7 victory over Syracuse.

He caught six passes for 43 yards that day.

Walker then exploded the next two weeks, catching six passes for 132 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Miami, and then grabbing 11 passes for 146 yards and a score in a loss to Virginia.

On the season, Walker finished with a team-leading 41 receptions for 699 yards and seven touchdowns.