North Carolina opens its football season Saturday as the Tar Heels face South Carolina in Charlotte for a primetime affair that will air on ABC.

In this edition of the UNC Football Show, which is sponsored by Underdog Fantasy, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss various topics surrounding the UNC team from Tez Walker, injuries, concerns and strengths on both sides of the ball, preview the game and much more.

In addition, if you aren’t a subscriber to Tar Heel Illustrated, listen to the whole show to learn how you might be able to win a free subscription.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

