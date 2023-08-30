The Rivals250 for the class of 2025 came out earlier this week, and it includes 26 prospects that have offers from North Carolina.

All but two players remain uncommitted, as Bryce Baker, the No. 143 player in the nation, is committed to UNC, and No. 220 Blake Herbert is committed to Clemson.

Baker plays quarterback at East Forsyth High School in Kernsersville, NC.

Below is a list of the 26 offered prospects, and below that are bio links:





No. 2 – David Sanders, OT, Providence Day, Charlotte

No. 25 – George Macintyre, QB, Brentwood (TN) Academy

No. 39 – Alvin Henderson, RB, Elba (AL) HS

No. 47 – Bryce Davis, DE, Grimsley HS, Greensboro

No. 74 – London Merritt, DE, Woodward Academy, College Park, GA

No. 100 – Christopher Isaiah Campbell, DT, Southern Durham (NC) HS

No. 103 – Josiah Abdullah, WR, Woodward Academy, College Park, GA

No. 114 – Antwann Hill, QB, Houston County, Warner Robins, GA

No. 115 – Chauncey Gooden, Lipscomb Academy, Nashville, TN

No. 116 – Ari Watford, DE, Maury HS, Norfolk, VA

No. 120 – Gavin Nix, ILB, IMG Academy, Bradenton, FL

No. 125 – Quincy Porter, WR, Bergen Catholic, Oradell, NJ

No. 136 – Nicolai Brooks, OT, Kennedy HS, Cedar Rapids, IA

No. 143 – Bryce Baker, QB, East Forsyth HS, Kernersville, NC

No. 151 – Ryan Montgomery, QB, Findlay (OH) HS

No. 152 – Josh Petty, OT, Fellowship Christian, Roswell, GA

No. 157 – Ethan Utley, DE, Ensworth HS, Nashville, TN

No. 168 – Weston Port, OLB, Shan Juan Hills HS, San Juan Capistrano, CA

No. 175 – CJ Jimcoily, OLB, Lipscomb Academy, Nashville, TN

No. 179 – Jaylen Gilchrest, OT, Salen HS, Virginia Beach, VA

No. 190 – Hardy Watts, OT, Dexter HS, Brookline, MA

No. 201 – Brett Clatterbaugh, ILB, Eastern View HS, Culpeper, VA

No. 218 – Shamarius Peterkin, WR, Mount Tabor HS, Winston-Salem

No. 220 – Blake Herbert, QB, Central Catholic, Lawrence, MA (Clemson)

No. 225 – Jordan Young, ATH, Monroe (NC) HS

No. 231 – Jamarion Morrow, APB, Germantown (TN) HS