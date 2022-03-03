 TarHeelIllustrated - THI Basketball Central: Duke
THI Basketball Central: Duke

Carolina and Duke will both have to handle the circus that surrounds this game with Coach K's retirement.
John Gwaltney • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com
@JohnGwaltney

Date: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Location: Durham, North Carolina

Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium (9,314)

Time/TV: 6:00 pm/ESPN

Live Audio: Tar Heel Sports Network, GoHeelsTV; Sirius (135), XM (193), SiriusXM Online (955)

DUKE - NORTH CAROLINA SERIES

Series vs. UNC: Carolina leads 141-115

Last Meeting: Duke 87 Carolina 67 (2/5/22)

February 5, 2022: Box Score

DUKE BLUE DEVILS (26-4, 16-3 ACC)

Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter

Head Coach: Mike Krzyzewski (1,123-306 at Duke, 1,196-365 overall)

Rankings: #4 AP, #2 Coaches, #6 NET, #6 ESPN BPI, #4 Sagarin, #5 KenPom

Strength of Schedule: #55

Strength of Record: #7

Offense (Per Game): 74.2 points, 47.4 FG%, 35.2 3-pt FG%, 67.5 FT%, 40.1 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 12.0 turnovers, 1.4 A/T ratio, 5.2 steals, 5.9 blocks

Opponents (Per Game): 65.0 points, 38.9 FG%, 26.7 3-pt FG%, 68.9 FT%, 35.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.5 turnovers, 1.2 A/T ratio, 7.3 steals, 3.4 blocks

PROJECTED STARTERS

#1 Trevor Keels, G, 6-4, 221, FR (30.8 mpg, 12.3 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 3.1 apg)

#15 Mark Williams, C, 7-0, 242, SO (22.3 mpg, 10.8 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 0.8 apg)

#5 Paolo Banchero, F, 6-10, 250, FR (31.8 mpg, 16.9 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 3.0 apg)

#21 A.J. Griffin, F, 6-6, 222, FR (22.2 mpg, 10.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.1 apg)

#0 Wendell Moore, F, 6-5, 213, JR (33.5 mpg, 13.2 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 4.6 apg)

NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (22-8, 14-5 ACC)

Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter

Head Coach: Hubert Davis (22-8 at UNC, 22-8 overall)

Rankings: NR AP, NR Coaches, #40 NET, #33 ESPN BPI, #29 Sagarin, #37 KenPom

Strength of Schedule: #50

Strength of Record: #26

Offense (Per Game): 78.1 points, 45.7 FG%, 37.4 3-pt FG%, 76.6 FT%, 39.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 12.1 turnovers, 1.2 A/T ratio, 5.3 steals, 3.9 blocks

Opponents (Per Game): 72.4 points, 43.4 FG%, 34.7 3-pt FG%, 73.7 FT%, 31.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 10.1 turnovers, 1.3 A/T ratio, 6.9 steals, 3.1 blocks

PROJECTED STARTERS

#2 Caleb Love, G, 6-4, 195, SO (33.4 mpg, 15.5 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 3.7 apg)

#4 RJ Davis, G, 6-0, 190, SO (33.0 mpg, 13.3 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 3.4 apg)

#1 Leaky Black, G, 6-8, 200, SR (28.2 mpg, 5.0 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 2.4 apg)

#5 Armando Bacot, F/C, 6-10, 240, JR (31.0 mpg, 16.4 ppg, 12.7 rpg, 1.5 apg)

#45 Brady Manek, F, 6-9, 230, SR (29.3 mpg, 14.2 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 1.8 apg)

*Projected starters based on previous game; Stats & rankings through 3/2/22*

UP NEXT: ACC Tournament in Brooklyn, New York (March 8-12)

ACC Tournament official site

ACC Tournament Bracket (.pdf)

School Seating Chart (.pdf)

Health & Safety Protocols

