THI Basketball Central: Ohio State

Carolina will need to be ready to battle against Zed Key down low because rebounding will be key at MSG. (Ohio State Sports Information)
DATE: Saturday, December 17, 2022

WHERE: Madison Square Garden (19,812); New York City, New York

TIME/TV: 3:00 pm/CBS

LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV; Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUSXM College Basketball Schedule (Sirius136, XM/SXM 195, Internet 957)

OHIO STATE: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

SERIES: Carolina leads 12-3

LAST MEETING: Ohio State 74 Carolina 49 (2019)

OHIO STATE STARTERS
NAME PPG RPG APG

#4 Sean McNeil

SR, G, 6-4, 205

10.0

1.9

1.2

#2 Bruce Thornton

FR, G, 6-2, 215

9.9

2.4

2.8

#14 Justice Sueing

SR, F, 6-6, 210

12.7

4.8

2.0

#23 Zed Key

JR, F, 6-8, 255

14.3

8.7

1.1

#10 Brice Sensabaugh

FR, F, 6-6, 235

14.1

3.2

0.6
Based on previous game
OSU - UNC TEAM COMPARISON
OHIO STATE NORTH CAROLINA

Head Coach

Christ Holtman

228-143 overall
114-58 at The Citadel

Hubert Davis

36-14 overall
36-14 at UNC

2022-23 Record

7-2 (0-0 Big Ten)

7-4 (1-1 ACC)

Rankings

#30 NET

#23 AP

#21 Coaches

#13 BPI

#20 KenPom

#37 NET

NR AP

#40 Coaches

#31 BPI

#24 KenPom

KenPom SOS

#140

#32

Points Per Game

79.0

80.9

Opponents PPG

63.6

73.5

Scoring Margin

+15.4

+7.4

Field Goal Percentage

48.1%

45.7%

3-PT FG Percentage

37.0%

31.5%

Free Throw Percentage

77.5%

75.4%

Rebounds Per Game

40.3

39.7

Rebounding Margin

+10.4

+4.6

Assists Per Game

12.7

12.2

Turnovers Per Game

11.8

11.5

Turnover Margin

-0.6

+0.3

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.1

1.1

Steals Per Game

4.2

5.9

Blocks Per Game

3.7

4.5
Statistics as of December 13, 2022
