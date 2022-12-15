THI Basketball Central: Ohio State
DATE: Saturday, December 17, 2022
WHERE: Madison Square Garden (19,812); New York City, New York
TIME/TV: 3:00 pm/CBS
LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV; Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUSXM College Basketball Schedule (Sirius136, XM/SXM 195, Internet 957)
OHIO STATE: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter
SERIES: Carolina leads 12-3
LAST MEETING: Ohio State 74 Carolina 49 (2019)
|NAME
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
#4 Sean McNeil
SR, G, 6-4, 205
|
10.0
|
1.9
|
1.2
|
#2 Bruce Thornton
FR, G, 6-2, 215
|
9.9
|
2.4
|
2.8
|
#14 Justice Sueing
SR, F, 6-6, 210
|
12.7
|
4.8
|
2.0
|
#23 Zed Key
JR, F, 6-8, 255
|
14.3
|
8.7
|
1.1
|
#10 Brice Sensabaugh
FR, F, 6-6, 235
|
14.1
|
3.2
|
0.6
|OHIO STATE
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
Head Coach
|
Christ Holtman
228-143 overall
|
Hubert Davis
36-14 overall
|
2022-23 Record
|
7-2 (0-0 Big Ten)
|
7-4 (1-1 ACC)
|
Rankings
|
#30 NET
#23 AP
#21 Coaches
#13 BPI
#20 KenPom
|
#37 NET
NR AP
#40 Coaches
#31 BPI
#24 KenPom
|
KenPom SOS
|
#140
|
#32
|
Points Per Game
|
79.0
|
80.9
|
Opponents PPG
|
63.6
|
73.5
|
Scoring Margin
|
+15.4
|
+7.4
|
Field Goal Percentage
|
48.1%
|
45.7%
|
3-PT FG Percentage
|
37.0%
|
31.5%
|
Free Throw Percentage
|
77.5%
|
75.4%
|
Rebounds Per Game
|
40.3
|
39.7
|
Rebounding Margin
|
+10.4
|
+4.6
|
Assists Per Game
|
12.7
|
12.2
|
Turnovers Per Game
|
11.8
|
11.5
|
Turnover Margin
|
-0.6
|
+0.3
|
Assist/Turnover Ratio
|
1.1
|
1.1
|
Steals Per Game
|
4.2
|
5.9
|
Blocks Per Game
|
3.7
|
4.5