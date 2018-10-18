TarHeelIllustrated.com

DOBSON, NC – Tar Heel Illustrated was on hand Thursday night to check out major North Carolina target Cole Anthony, as his team, Oak Hill Academy, scrimmaged Hargrave Military Academy at Surry Central High School, approximately 30 miles northwest of Winston-Salem.

Anthony, the No. 3 overall prospect in the class of 2019, scored 21 points leading his team to a victory in the first and second games.