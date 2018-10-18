TarHeelIllustrated.com

Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-18 21:54:46 -0500') }} basketball Edit

THI Catches Up With Cole Anthony

THI caught up with major 2019 UNC target Cole Anthony on Thursday night, here's the interview.
DOBSON, NC – Tar Heel Illustrated was on hand Thursday night to check out major North Carolina target Cole Anthony, as his team, Oak Hill Academy, scrimmaged Hargrave Military Academy at Surry Central High School, approximately 30 miles northwest of Winston-Salem.

Anthony, the No. 3 overall prospect in the class of 2019, scored 21 points leading his team to a victory in the first and second games.

Anthony, who took an official to UNC earlier this month, is a 6-2 point guard from Briarwood, NY, which is just outside of New York City.

Also on hand were coaches from Wake Forest, N.C. State, Virginia, Illinois and Pittsburgh, among others.


THI caught up with Anthony after the scrimmage to see how things are going:

Cole Anthony Interview

