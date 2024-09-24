Advertisement

in other news

Defensive Breakdown From UNC’s Loss to JMU

Defensive Breakdown From UNC’s Loss to JMU

Defensive Breakdown From UNC’s Loss to JMU The worst loss of the Mack Brown Part 2 era occurred Saturday at Kenan

 • Andrew Jones
Offensive Breakdown From UNC’s Loss to JMU

Offensive Breakdown From UNC’s Loss to JMU

Offensive Breakdown From UNC’s Loss to JMU While North Carolina’s defense turned in a historically poor performance in

Premium content
 • Andrew Jones
UNC Commits' Results: Week 5

UNC Commits' Results: Week 5

As UNC prepares for its last non-conference contest, a handful of future Tar Heels return from their bye week, and five

 • Bryant Baucom
Daily Drop: What Happened in the Locker Room After JMU...

Daily Drop: What Happened in the Locker Room After JMU...

Saturday’s performance for North Carolina’s football program was a low point in the second stint of Mack Brown’s tenure

Video content
 • THI Staff
UNC Snap Counts Versus James Madison

UNC Snap Counts Versus James Madison

North Carolina dropped Saturday's non-conference tilt with James Madison, 70-50, to fall to 3-1.

 • Bryant Baucom

in other news

Defensive Breakdown From UNC’s Loss to JMU

Defensive Breakdown From UNC’s Loss to JMU

Defensive Breakdown From UNC’s Loss to JMU The worst loss of the Mack Brown Part 2 era occurred Saturday at Kenan

 • Andrew Jones
Offensive Breakdown From UNC’s Loss to JMU

Offensive Breakdown From UNC’s Loss to JMU

Offensive Breakdown From UNC’s Loss to JMU While North Carolina’s defense turned in a historically poor performance in

Premium content
 • Andrew Jones
UNC Commits' Results: Week 5

UNC Commits' Results: Week 5

As UNC prepares for its last non-conference contest, a handful of future Tar Heels return from their bye week, and five

 • Bryant Baucom
Published Sep 24, 2024
THI Football Central: Duke
Default Avatar
Bryant Baucom  •  TarHeelIllustrated
Staff Writer

************************************

After spending time on our site, head over to @ Autograph for everything elseTar Heels, aside. It's the only app you need to feed your fandom. Catch us on there today for FREE using my code: thi

************************************

DATE: Saturday, September 28, 2024

WHERE: Wallace Wade Stadium (50,500); Durham, North Carolina

TIME/TV: 4:00 PM/ESPN2

LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV; Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUSXM College Football Schedule (Sirius TBA, XM/SXM TBA, Internet TBA)

DUKE: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

SERIES: UNC leads the all-time series, 65-40-4.

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************


DUKE-UNC TEAM COMPARISON
Record & Rankings as of September 23, 2024
DUKENORTH CAROLINA

Head Coach

Manny Diaz

25-15 overall
4-0 at Duke

Mack Brown

279-145-1 overall
110-74-1 at UNC

2024 Record

4-0 (0-0 ACC)

3-1 (0-0 ACC)

Rankings

NR AP

NR Coaches

#66 Sagarin

#65 FPI

NR AP

NR Coaches

#65 Sagarin

#69 FPI

Strength of Schedule

#121

#99

Strength of Record

21

57

Strength of Schedule Remaining

44

70

DUKE OFFENSE vs. UNC DEFENSE
Stats updated September 23, 2024
DUKENORTH CAROLINA

Points Per Game

30.75

29.25

Rushing Per Game

104.5

106.5

Passing Per Game

256.0

238.50

TOTAL

360.5

345.0

DUKE DEFENSE vs. UNC OFFENSE
Stats updated September 23, 2024
DUKENORTH CAROLINA

Points Per Game

15.25

38.00

Rushing Per Game

127.3

221.8

Passing Per Game

132.0

246.0

TOTAL

259.3

467.8

DUKE- UNC INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Stats updated September 23, 2024
DUKENORTH CAROLINA

Passing

Maalik Murphy

1,017 total yards

92-143-4 INT passing

11 TD

Jacolby Criswell

638 total yards

43-72-2 INT passing

4 TD

Rushing

Star Thomas

69 carries

314 total yards

4.6 average

2 TD

Omarion Hampton

85 carries

555 total yards

6.5 average

6 TD

Receiving

Jordan Moore

23 receptions

340 total yards

14.17 average

3 TD

Bryson Nesbit

12 receptions

175 total yards

14.58 average

2 TD

Tackles

Alex Howard

36 total tackles

17 solo, 19 assisted

8.5 TFL, 3.0 Sack

Amare Campbell

25 total tackles

13 solo, 12 assisted

3.5 TFL, 2.0 Sacks

Advertisement
Advertisement
recruiting
2025Team Rankings
recruiting Team Rankings