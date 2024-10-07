Advertisement

Numbers Suggest the Slide Appears to Have Carried Over

Numbers Suggest the Slide Appears to Have Carried Over

The Slide Appears To Have Carried Over CHAPEL HILL – To match the late-season swoons of the last two years, North

 • Andrew Jones
UNC Snap Counts Versus Pittsburgh

UNC Snap Counts Versus Pittsburgh

North Carolina dropped Saturday's non-conference tilt with James Madison, 70-50, to fall to 3-1.

 • Bryant Baucom
AJ: Reality Surfacing for Heels

AJ: Reality Surfacing for Heels

 • Andrew Jones
Explosive Plays Again Thwart North Carolina Defense

Explosive Plays Again Thwart North Carolina Defense

CHAPEL HILL - Entering Saturday's ACC tilt with Pittsburgh, the halfway point of the regular season for North Carolina,

 • Bryant Baucom
THI Podcast: 3 Things From UNC's 34-24 Home Loss to Pittsburgh

THI Podcast: 3 Things From UNC's 34-24 Home Loss to Pittsburgh

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina lost its third straight game Saturday losing to Pittsburgh, 34-24, on Homecoming at Kenan

Video content
 • THI Staff

Numbers Suggest the Slide Appears to Have Carried Over

Numbers Suggest the Slide Appears to Have Carried Over

The Slide Appears To Have Carried Over CHAPEL HILL – To match the late-season swoons of the last two years, North

 • Andrew Jones
UNC Snap Counts Versus Pittsburgh

UNC Snap Counts Versus Pittsburgh

North Carolina dropped Saturday's non-conference tilt with James Madison, 70-50, to fall to 3-1.

 • Bryant Baucom
AJ: Reality Surfacing for Heels

AJ: Reality Surfacing for Heels

 • Andrew Jones
Published Oct 7, 2024
THI Football Central: Georgia Tech
Default Avatar
Bryant Baucom  •  TarHeelIllustrated
Staff Writer

DATE: Saturday, October 12, 2024

WHERE: Kenan Memorial Stadium (50,500); Chapel Hill, North Carolina

TIME/TV: 12:00 PM/CW Network

LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV; Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUSXM College Football Schedule (Sirius TBA, XM/SXM TBA, Internet TBA)

Georgia Tech: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

SERIES: Georgia Tech leads the all-time series, 33-22-3.

**************************************************************************************

***************************************************************************************


GEORGIA TECH-UNC TEAM COMPARISON
Record & Rankings as of October 7, 2024
GEORGIA TECHNORTH CAROLINA

Head Coach

Brent Key

15-12 overall
15-12 at Georgia Tech

Mack Brown

279-147-1 overall
110-55-1 at UNC

2024 Record

4-2 (2-2 ACC)

3-3 (0-2 ACC)

Rankings

NR AP

NR Coaches

#53 Sagarin

#46 FPI

NR AP

NR Coaches

#70 Sagarin

#65 FPI

Strength of Schedule

#49

#73

Strength of Record

57

86

Strength of Schedule Remaining

18

82

GEORGIA TECH OFFENSE vs. UNC DEFENSE
Stats updated October 7, 2024
GEORGIA TECHNORTH CAROLINA

Points Per Game

31.5

28.67

Rushing Per Game

176.7

125.0

Passing Per Game

257.8

257.33

TOTAL

434.5

382.3

GEORGIA TECH DEFENSE vs. UNC OFFENSE
Stats updated October 7, 2024
GEORGIA TECHNORTH CAROLINA

Points Per Game

19.3

32.67

Rushing Per Game

87.5

198.3

Passing Per Game

225.0

250.67

TOTAL

312.5

449.0

GEORGIA TECH- UNC INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Stats updated October 7, 2024
GEORGIA TECHNORTH CAROLINA

Passing

Haynes King

1,441 total yards

125-169-1 INT passing

8 TD

Jacolby Criswell

1,158 total yards

88-156-3 INT passing

7 TD

Rushing

Jamal Haynes

77 carries

366 total yards

4.8 average

5 TD

Omarion Hampton

137 carries

764 total yards

5.6 average

7 TD

Receiving

Malik Rutherford

37 receptions

474 total yards

12.8 average

2 TD

J.J. Jones

18 receptions

264 total yards

16.5 average

1 TD

Tackles

Kyle Efford

42 total tackles

19 solo, 23 assisted

3.5 TFL, 1 Sack

Jakeen Harris

39 total tackles

19 solo, 20 assisted

0.5 TFL, 0 Sacks

