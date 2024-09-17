THI Football Central: James Madison

in other news
For Now, Heels Looking for the 'Hot Hand' at Quarterback
CHAPEL HILL – As the quarterback position remains an uncertainty for North Carolina, the Tar Heels will use two players
Acaden Lewis Discusses His Blue Blooded Final Four
Acaden Lewis has cut his list of finalists to four. He discussed each school and his upcoming plans with us Sunday.
3 Stars From UNC’s Win Over NCCU
3 Stars From UNC’s Win Over NCCU It took three quarters for North Carolina’s engines to rev up, but they eventually
UNC Commits' Results: Week 4
While North Carolina improved to 3-0 on the young season over the weekend, 14 future Tar Heels were also in action.
UNC Snap Counts Versus NC Central
North Carolina improved to 3-0 on the season, downing NC Central, 45-10, on Saturday.
in other news
For Now, Heels Looking for the 'Hot Hand' at Quarterback
CHAPEL HILL – As the quarterback position remains an uncertainty for North Carolina, the Tar Heels will use two players
Acaden Lewis Discusses His Blue Blooded Final Four
Acaden Lewis has cut his list of finalists to four. He discussed each school and his upcoming plans with us Sunday.
3 Stars From UNC’s Win Over NCCU
3 Stars From UNC’s Win Over NCCU It took three quarters for North Carolina’s engines to rev up, but they eventually
************************************
After spending time on our site, head over to @ Autograph for everything elseTar Heels, aside. It's the only app you need to feed your fandom. Catch us on there today for FREE using my code: thi
************************************
DATE: Saturday, September 21, 2024
WHERE: Kenan Memorial Stadium (50,500); Chapel Hill, North Carolina
TIME/TV: 12:00 PM/ACC Network
LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV; Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUSXM College Football Schedule (Sirius TBA, XM/SXM TBA, Internet TBA)
JAMES MADISON: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter
SERIES: UNC leads the all-time series, 3-0.
**************************************************************************************
Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!
***************************************************************************************