Advertisement

in other news

For Now, Heels Looking for the 'Hot Hand' at Quarterback

For Now, Heels Looking for the 'Hot Hand' at Quarterback

CHAPEL HILL – As the quarterback position remains an uncertainty for North Carolina, the Tar Heels will use two players

 • Andrew Jones
Acaden Lewis Discusses His Blue Blooded Final Four

Acaden Lewis Discusses His Blue Blooded Final Four

Acaden Lewis has cut his list of finalists to four. He discussed each school and his upcoming plans with us Sunday.

Premium content
 • David Sisk
3 Stars From UNC’s Win Over NCCU

3 Stars From UNC’s Win Over NCCU

3 Stars From UNC’s Win Over NCCU It took three quarters for North Carolina’s engines to rev up, but they eventually

Premium content
 • Andrew Jones
UNC Commits' Results: Week 4

UNC Commits' Results: Week 4

While North Carolina improved to 3-0 on the young season over the weekend, 14 future Tar Heels were also in action.

 • Bryant Baucom
UNC Snap Counts Versus NC Central

UNC Snap Counts Versus NC Central

North Carolina improved to 3-0 on the season, downing NC Central, 45-10, on Saturday.

 • Bryant Baucom

in other news

For Now, Heels Looking for the 'Hot Hand' at Quarterback

For Now, Heels Looking for the 'Hot Hand' at Quarterback

CHAPEL HILL – As the quarterback position remains an uncertainty for North Carolina, the Tar Heels will use two players

 • Andrew Jones
Acaden Lewis Discusses His Blue Blooded Final Four

Acaden Lewis Discusses His Blue Blooded Final Four

Acaden Lewis has cut his list of finalists to four. He discussed each school and his upcoming plans with us Sunday.

Premium content
 • David Sisk
3 Stars From UNC’s Win Over NCCU

3 Stars From UNC’s Win Over NCCU

3 Stars From UNC’s Win Over NCCU It took three quarters for North Carolina’s engines to rev up, but they eventually

Premium content
 • Andrew Jones
Published Sep 17, 2024
THI Football Central: James Madison
Default Avatar
Bryant Baucom  •  TarHeelIllustrated
Staff Writer

************************************

After spending time on our site, head over to @ Autograph for everything elseTar Heels, aside. It's the only app you need to feed your fandom. Catch us on there today for FREE using my code: thi

************************************

DATE: Saturday, September 21, 2024

WHERE: Kenan Memorial Stadium (50,500); Chapel Hill, North Carolina

TIME/TV: 12:00 PM/ACC Network

LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV; Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUSXM College Football Schedule (Sirius TBA, XM/SXM TBA, Internet TBA)

JAMES MADISON: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

SERIES: UNC leads the all-time series, 3-0.

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************


JAMES MADISON-UNC TEAM COMPARISON
Record & Rankings as of September 16, 2024
JAMES MADISONNORTH CAROLINA

Head Coach

Bob Chesney

2-0 overall
2-0 at James Madison

Mack Brown

279-144-1 overall
110-73-1 at UNC

2024 Record

2-0 (0-0 SUN BELT)

3-0 (0-0 ACC)

Rankings

NR AP

NR Coaches

#77 Sagarin

#78 FPI

NR AP

NR Coaches

#57 Sagarin

#58 FPI

Strength of Schedule

#130

#83

Strength of Record

56

18

Strength of Schedule Remaining

102

75

JAMES MADISON OFFENSE vs. UNC DEFENSE
Stats updated September 16, 2024
JAMES MADISONNORTH CAROLINA

Points Per Game

21.50

15.67

Rushing Per Game

172

67.7

Passing Per Game

177

188.67

TOTAL

349

256.3

JAMES MADISON DEFENSE vs. UNC OFFENSE
Stats updated September 16, 2024
JAMES MADISONNORTH CAROLINA

Points Per Game

6.50

34.00

Rushing Per Game

120.0

248.7

Passing Per Game

176.50

169.67

TOTAL

296.5

418.3

JAMES MADISON- UNC INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Stats updated September 16, 2024
JAMES MADISONNORTH CAROLINA

Passing

Alonza Barnett III

354 total yards

24-40-1 INT passing

2 TD

Conner Harrell

253 total yards

20-35-1 INT passing

2 TD

Rushing

George Pettaway

18 carries

114 total yards

6.3 average

1 TD

Omarion Hampton

66 carries

416 total yards

6.3 average

3 TD

Receiving

Omarion Dollison

2 receptions

80 total yards

40.0 average

1 TD

Bryson Nesbit

8 receptions

104 total yards

13.0 average

1 TD

Tackles

Jacob Dobbs

18 total tackles

5 solo, 13 assisted

1.5 TFL, 1.0 Sack

Amare Campbell

17 total tackles

8 solo, 9 assisted

3.5 TFL, 2.0 Sacks

Advertisement
Advertisement
recruiting
2025Team Rankings
recruiting Team Rankings