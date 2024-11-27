Published Nov 27, 2024
THI Football Central: NC State
Bryant Baucom  •  TarHeelIllustrated
Staff Writer

DATE: Saturday, November 30, 2024

WHERE: Kenan Stadium (50,500); Chapel Hill, North Carolina

TIME/TV: 3:30 PM/ACC Network

LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV; Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUSXM College Football Schedule (Sirius TBA, XM/SXM TBA, Internet TBA)

NC State: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

SERIES: UNC leads the all-time series, 68-39-6.

**************************************************************************************

NC STATE-UNC TEAM COMPARISON
Record & Rankings as of November 25, 2024
NC STATENORTH CAROLINA

Head Coach

Dave Doeren

109-68 overall
86-64 at NC State

Mack Brown

282-149-1 overall
113-57-1 at UNC

2024 Record

5-6 (2-5 ACC)

6-5 (3-4 ACC)

Rankings

NR AP

NR Coaches

#67 Sagarin

#69 FPI

NR AP

NR Coaches

#64 Sagarin

#57 FPI

Strength of Schedule

#53

#91

Strength of Record

82

71

Strength of Schedule Remaining

58

87

NC STATE OFFENSE vs. UNC DEFENSE
Stats updated November 25, 2024
NC STATENORTH CAROLINA

Points Per Game

28.6

27.55

Rushing Per Game

133.5

137.5

Passing Per Game

232.0

231.73

TOTAL

365.5

369.3

NC STATE DEFENSE vs. UNC OFFENSE
Stats updated November 25, 2024
NC STATENORTH CAROLINA

Points Per Game

30.5

32.55

Rushing Per Game

138.5

189.2

Passing Per Game

238.0

230.18

TOTAL

376.4

419.4

NC STATE  - UNC INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Stats updated November 25, 2024
NC STATENORTH CAROLINA

Passing

CJ Bailey

1,941 total yards

163-256-8 INT passing

12 TD

Jacolby Criswell

2,179 total yards

167-286-6 INT passing

12 TD

Rushing

Jordan Waters

85 carries

410 total yards

4.8 average

4 TD

Omarion Hampton

259 carries

1,475 total yards

5.7 average

14 TD

Receiving

KC Concepcion

50 receptions

416 total yards

8.3 average

5 TD

J.J. Jones

31 receptions

551 total yards

17.77 average

5 TD

Tackles

Sean Brown

83 total tackles

42 solo, 41 assisted

7.5 TFL, 3 Sacks

Antavious Lane

73 total tackles

55 solo, 18 assisted

4.5 TFL, 1 Sack