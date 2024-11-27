THI Football Central: NC State

DATE: Saturday, November 30, 2024
WHERE: Kenan Stadium (50,500); Chapel Hill, North Carolina
TIME/TV: 3:30 PM/ACC Network
LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV; Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUSXM College Football Schedule (Sirius TBA, XM/SXM TBA, Internet TBA)
NC State: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter
SERIES: UNC leads the all-time series, 68-39-6.
**************************************************************************************
Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!
***************************************************************************************