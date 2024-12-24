Published Dec 24, 2024
THI Football Central: UConn
Bryant Baucom  •  TarHeelIllustrated
Staff Writer

DATE: Saturday, December 28, 2024

WHERE: Fenway Park (37,755); Boston, Massachusetts

TIME/TV: 11:00 AM/ESPN

LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV; Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUSXM College Football Schedule (Sirius TBA, XM/SXM TBA, Internet TBA)

UConn: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

SERIES: UNC leads the all-time series, 1-0.

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************


Advertisement
UCONN-UNC TEAM COMPARISON
Record & Rankings as of December 23, 2024
UCONNNORTH CAROLINA

Head Coach

Jim Mora

63-50 overall
17-20 at UConn

Freddie Kitchens

0-0 overall
0-0 at UNC

2024 Record

8-4

6-6 (3-5 ACC)

Rankings

NR AP

NR Coaches

#97 Sagarin

#80 FPI

NR AP

NR Coaches

#66 Sagarin

#60 FPI

Strength of Schedule

#127

#92

Strength of Record

72

75

Strength of Schedule Remaining

43

50

UCONN OFFENSE vs. UNC DEFENSE
Stats updated December 23, 2024
UCONNNORTH CAROLINA

Points Per Game

32.33

28.17

Rushing Per Game

198.3

144.4

Passing Per Game

202.33

232.58

TOTAL

400.7

377

UCONN DEFENSE vs. UNC OFFENSE
Stats updated December 23, 2024
UCONNNORTH CAROLINA

Points Per Game

23.83

32.33

Rushing Per Game

135.3

189.5

Passing Per Game

223.75

233.92

TOTAL

359.1

423.4

UCONN  - UNC INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Stats updated December 23 2024
UCONNNORTH CAROLINA

Passing

Joe Fagnano

1,480 total yards

104-183-4 INT passing

18 TD

Jacolby Criswell

2,452 total yards

185-319-6 INT passing

15 TD

Rushing

Cam Edwards

129 carries

756 total yards

5.9 average

7 TD

Omarion Hampton

281 carries

1,660 total yards

5.9 average

15 TD

Receiving

Skyler Bell

47 receptions

783 total yards

16.66 average

4 TD

J.J. Jones

34 receptions

570 total yards

17.76 average

6 TD

Tackles

Jayden McDonald

119 total tackles

47 solo, 72 assisted

9.0 TFL, 3.5 Sacks

Antavious Lane

79 total tackles

59 solo, 20 assisted

4.5 TFL, 1 Sack