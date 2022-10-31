News More News
THI Football Central: Virginia

Carolina will need to keep Brennan Armstrong concealed to continue its winning ways in Charlottesville.
John Gwaltney • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com
@JohnGwaltney
DATE: Saturday, November 5, 2022

WHERE: Scott Stadium (60,000); Charlottesville, Virginia

TIME/TV: Noon/ACC Network

LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV; Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUSXM College Football Schedule (Sirius TBA, XM/SXM TBA, Internet TBA)

VIRGINIA: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

SERIES: Carolina leads the all-time series, 65-57-4.

**************************************************************************************

UVA - UNC TEAM COMPARISON
VIRGINIA NORTH CAROLINA

Head Coach

Tony Elliott

3-5 overall
3-5 at UVA

Mack Brown

272-140-1 overall
97-64-1 at UNC

2022 Record

3-5 (1-4 ACC)

7-1 (4-0 ACC)

Rankings

NR AP

NR Coaches

#84 Sagarin

#75 FPI

#17 AP

#15 Coaches

#35 Sagarin

#32 FPI

Strength of Schedule

#68

#84

Strength of Record

#77

#30

Strength of Schedule Remaining

#88

#14
Record & Rankings as of October 30, 2022
UVA OFFENSE vs. UNC DEFENSE
VIRGINIA NORTH CAROLINA

Points Per Game

16.9

31.4

Rushing Per Game

131.6

179.4

Passing Per Game

228.3

283.3

TOTAL

359.9

462.6
Stats updated October 30, 2022
UVA DEFENSE vs. UNC OFFENSE
VIRGINIA NORTH CAROLINA

Points Per Game

21.5

41.8

Rushing Per Game

147.6

167.6

Passing Per Game

192.9

334.4

TOTAL

340.5

502.0
Stats updated October 30, 2022
UVA - UNC INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
VIRGINIA NORTH CAROLINA

Passing

Brennan Armstrong

1826 total yards

151-271-9 passing

6 TD

Drake Maye

2671 total yards

196-275-3 passing

29 TD

Rushing

Perris Jones

81 carries

365 total yards

4.5 average

2 TD

Drake Maye

98 carries

439 total yards

4.5 average

3 TDs

Receiving

Keytaon Thompson

53 receptions

579 total yards

10.9 average

0 TD

Antoine Green

23 receptions

564 total yards

24.5 average

6 TD

Tackles

Nick Jackson

84 total tackles

32 solo, 52 assisted

5.5 TFL, 4.0 Sacks

Cedric Grey

83 total tackles

46 solo, 37 assisted

5.5 TFL, 0.0 Sacks
Stats updated October 30, 2022

LAST GAME: Carolina 59 Virginia 39 (2021)

