THI Football Central: Virginia
DATE: Saturday, November 5, 2022
WHERE: Scott Stadium (60,000); Charlottesville, Virginia
TIME/TV: Noon/ACC Network
LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV; Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUSXM College Football Schedule (Sirius TBA, XM/SXM TBA, Internet TBA)
VIRGINIA: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter
SERIES: Carolina leads the all-time series, 65-57-4.
**************************************************************************************
Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!
***************************************************************************************
|VIRGINIA
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
Head Coach
|
Tony Elliott
3-5 overall
|
Mack Brown
272-140-1 overall
|
2022 Record
|
3-5 (1-4 ACC)
|
7-1 (4-0 ACC)
|
Rankings
|
NR AP
NR Coaches
#84 Sagarin
#75 FPI
|
#17 AP
#15 Coaches
#35 Sagarin
#32 FPI
|
Strength of Schedule
|
#68
|
#84
|
Strength of Record
|
#77
|
#30
|
Strength of Schedule Remaining
|
#88
|
#14
|VIRGINIA
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
Points Per Game
|
16.9
|
31.4
|
Rushing Per Game
|
131.6
|
179.4
|
Passing Per Game
|
228.3
|
283.3
|
TOTAL
|
359.9
|
462.6
|VIRGINIA
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
Points Per Game
|
21.5
|
41.8
|
Rushing Per Game
|
147.6
|
167.6
|
Passing Per Game
|
192.9
|
334.4
|
TOTAL
|
340.5
|
502.0
|VIRGINIA
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
Passing
|
Brennan Armstrong
1826 total yards
151-271-9 passing
6 TD
|
Drake Maye
2671 total yards
196-275-3 passing
29 TD
|
Rushing
|
Perris Jones
81 carries
365 total yards
4.5 average
2 TD
|
Drake Maye
98 carries
439 total yards
4.5 average
3 TDs
|
Receiving
|
Keytaon Thompson
53 receptions
579 total yards
10.9 average
0 TD
|
Antoine Green
23 receptions
564 total yards
24.5 average
6 TD
|
Tackles
|
Nick Jackson
84 total tackles
32 solo, 52 assisted
5.5 TFL, 4.0 Sacks
|
Cedric Grey
83 total tackles
46 solo, 37 assisted
5.5 TFL, 0.0 Sacks