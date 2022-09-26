News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-09-26 08:25:16 -0500') }} football Edit

THI Football Central: Virginia Tech

Brent Pry brings his Hokies to Chapel Hill for the first time with him at the helm on Saturday.
Brent Pry brings his Hokies to Chapel Hill for the first time with him at the helm on Saturday. (Courtesy Virginia Tech Athletics)
John Gwaltney • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com
@JohnGwaltney
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

DATE: Saturday, October 1, 2022

WHERE: Kenan Stadium (50,000); Chapel Hill, N.C.

TIME/TV: 3:30 PM/ACCN

LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV; Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUSXM College Football Schedule

VIRGINIA TECH: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

SERIES: The Hokies lead the all-time series, 25-13-6.

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************

VT - UNC TEAM COMPARISON
VIRGINIA TECH NORTH CAROLINA

Head Coach

Brent Pry
2-2 overall
2-2 at VT

Mack Brown

268-140-1 overall
93-64-1 at UNC

2022 Record

2-2 (1-0 ACC)

3-1 (0-0 ACC)

Rankings

NR AP

NR Coaches

#98 Sagarin

#89 FPI

#33 AP

NR Coaches

#60 Sagarin

#50 FPI

Strength of Schedule

#111

#78

Strength of Record

#65

#66

Strength of Schedule Remaining

#92

#37
Record & Rankings as of September 25, 2022
VT OFFENSE vs. UNC DEFENSE
VIRGINIA TECH NORTH CAROLINA

Points Per Game

20.3

39.5

Rushing Per Game

112.0

216.5

Passing Per Game

218.0

278.8

TOTAL

330.0

495.3
Stats updated September 24, 2022
VT DEFENSE vs. UNC OFFENSE
VIRGINIA TECH NORTH CAROLINA

Points Per Game

17.5

46.5

Rushing Per Game

86.0

194.5

Passing Per Game

170.0

307.8

TOTAL

256.0

502.3
Stats updated September 24, 2022
VT - UNC INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
VIRGINIA TECH NORTH CAROLINA

Passing

Grant Wells

844 total yards

79-131-5 passing

3 TD

Drake Maye

1231 total yards

89-129-1 passing

16 TD

Rushing

Keshawn King

29 carries

179 total yards

6.2 average

2 TDs

Omarion Hampton

48 carries

256 total yards

5.3 average

5 TDs

Receiving

Kaleb Smith

13 receptions

201.0 total yards

15.5 average

2 TD

Kobe Paysour

15 receptions

175.0 total yards

11.7 average

2 TD

Tackles

Chamarri Connor

30 total tackles

14 solo, 16 assisted

1.0 TFL, 0.0 Sacks

Cedric Grey

47 total tackles

25 solo, 22 assisted

3.5 TFL, 0.0 Sacks
Stats updated September 24, 2022
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}