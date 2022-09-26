THI Football Central: Virginia Tech
DATE: Saturday, October 1, 2022
WHERE: Kenan Stadium (50,000); Chapel Hill, N.C.
TIME/TV: 3:30 PM/ACCN
LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV; Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUSXM College Football Schedule
VIRGINIA TECH: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter
SERIES: The Hokies lead the all-time series, 25-13-6.
|VIRGINIA TECH
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
Head Coach
|
Brent Pry
|
Mack Brown
268-140-1 overall
|
2022 Record
|
2-2 (1-0 ACC)
|
3-1 (0-0 ACC)
|
Rankings
|
NR AP
NR Coaches
#98 Sagarin
#89 FPI
|
#33 AP
NR Coaches
#60 Sagarin
#50 FPI
|
Strength of Schedule
|
#111
|
#78
|
Strength of Record
|
#65
|
#66
|
Strength of Schedule Remaining
|
#92
|
#37
|VIRGINIA TECH
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
Points Per Game
|
20.3
|
39.5
|
Rushing Per Game
|
112.0
|
216.5
|
Passing Per Game
|
218.0
|
278.8
|
TOTAL
|
330.0
|
495.3
|VIRGINIA TECH
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
Points Per Game
|
17.5
|
46.5
|
Rushing Per Game
|
86.0
|
194.5
|
Passing Per Game
|
170.0
|
307.8
|
TOTAL
|
256.0
|
502.3
|VIRGINIA TECH
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
Passing
|
Grant Wells
844 total yards
79-131-5 passing
3 TD
|
Drake Maye
1231 total yards
89-129-1 passing
16 TD
|
Rushing
|
Keshawn King
29 carries
179 total yards
6.2 average
2 TDs
|
Omarion Hampton
48 carries
256 total yards
5.3 average
5 TDs
|
Receiving
|
Kaleb Smith
13 receptions
201.0 total yards
15.5 average
2 TD
|
Kobe Paysour
15 receptions
175.0 total yards
11.7 average
2 TD
|
Tackles
|
Chamarri Connor
30 total tackles
14 solo, 16 assisted
1.0 TFL, 0.0 Sacks
|
Cedric Grey
47 total tackles
25 solo, 22 assisted
3.5 TFL, 0.0 Sacks