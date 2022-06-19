THI Podcast: 2023 Forward Matas Buzelis Scouting Report

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Director of Basketball Recruiting David Sisk discuss big-time class of 2023 forward and North Carolina target Matas Buzelis, his game, and his recruitment.

Sisk, a longtime college, AAU, and high school coach, recently watched Buzelis in person and afterward interviewed him, so he offers keen firsthand insight on the major prospect.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

