THI Podcast: 3 Things From Carolina's Romp Over Miami

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina won for the fifth consecutive time beating Miami, 92-73, on Saturday at the Smith Center.

In this edition of 3 Things, we discuss some key elements of UNC’s victory, including what it means. The Tar Heels are now 19-11 overall and 12-6 in the ACC.

*Video edits by Chelse Sipple

