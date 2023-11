^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

North Carolina fell short to Villanova in overtime Thursday in the semifinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis, with the Wildcats edging the Tar Heels 83-81.

What are some of the key elements from this game, and what does UNC’s performance mean? We discuss in this edition of 3 Things.

UNC dropped to 4-1 on the season and will face the loser of the Memhis-Arkansas game Friday at 1 PM.

*Video edits by Kevin Roy.