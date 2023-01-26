THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss class of 2024 offensive lineman Desmond Jackson’s decision to commit to North Carolina.

Jackson, who is 6-foot-5 and 290 pounds, was at UNC this past weekend further cementing his relationship with new OL coach Randy Clements.

Among Jackson’s other offers are from Louisville, NC State, Georgia Tech, ECU, App State and others.

He is the second member of UNC’s class of 2024, joining Georgia LB Evan Bennett, who committed to Carolina earlier this week.

*Video edits by Brandon Peay.

