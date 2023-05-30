With Elliot Cadeau reclassifying to 2023 and joining North Carolina’s basketball program this summer, THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Basketball Recruiting David Sisk discuss many aspects of this news.

Sisk, who is a longtime college, AAU, and high school coach, has seen Cadeau play nine times in person over the last five weeks and conducted two long interviews with him. He shares his thoughts about Cadeau as a player, plus he and AJ discuss how Cadeau will fit with RJ Davis and the Tar Heels, and how things played out over the last month.

In addition, they share their thoughts about Cadeau’s maturity, and how big this is for Hubert Davis and his program.

Cadeau formally becomes the third member of UNC’s class of 2023 joining Simeon Wilcher and Zayden High.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

