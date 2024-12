North Carolina is headed to Boston to take on Connecticut in the Fenway Bowl on December 28.

At 6-6, the Tar Heels and 8-4 Huskies kick off at 11 AM at historic Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox.

And in this special THI Podcast, Jacob and AJ discuss UNC getting this bowl, UConn, and more.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.