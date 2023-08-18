With fall camp for North Carolina’s football team having ended, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss some takeaways from the offense and defense through the Tar Heels’ first 13 practices this month.

THI has been at every availability, including watching both practices open to the media, and have compiled that along with sourced information to provide a solid foundation for how we view both sides of the ball.

UNC opens its season September 2 versus South Carolina in Charlotte.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

