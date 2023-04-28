NOTE: We will soon launch the "Daily Drop" with weekday podcasts, so this is just a sample of what's coming. We will also discuss fun topics, historical stuff, and looking ahead topics. Plus, we will take questions from listeners.

North Carolina’s football program welcomed nine transfers into the program this past winter, four of whom are defensive players. And in this discussion, THI staff writer Brandon Peay and Publisher Andrew Jones share their thoughts on what they learned about Amari Gainer, Alijah Huzzie, Derrik Allen, and Armani Chatman.

Gainer recorded 210 tackles while at Florida State, Huzzie was a first-team FCS All-America last season at East Tennessee State and led the nation with six interceptions, Allen was in on 29 tackles and had an interception last season at Georgia Tech, and Chatman started 25 games at Virginia Tech.

*Video edits by Brandon Peay.

