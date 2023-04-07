As North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis continues to work the transfer portal looking for the right parts to improve next season on the Tar Heels 20-13 mark this past campaign, one of his points of emphasis is how to build around star big man Armando Bacot.

Here, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss that offering their takes on what would work best for Bacot next season, thus how to approach the portal moving forward.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

*******************************************************************************************

Sponsored by: @Andy MyPerfectFranchise.Net**

*Hate your job?

*Hate your boss?

*Ready to take control of your career?

Call Andy Luedecke to learn more. Consultation is FREE, and he can help you find your perfect franchise. He did it for himself. Dumpster & porta potties are two of his franchises, and so many different things can be yours.

Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net. Contact Andy Luedecke anytime at aluedecke@myperfectfranchise.net or (404) 973-9901.

*******************************************************************************************



